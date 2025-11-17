Why sour foods are everywhere right now

When it comes to snacking, there have long been two categories of people: those who prefer salty and those who prefer sweet. But now, it might be time to add a third category for sour lovers. Demand for sour foods is growing as Mahira Rivers, freelance writer and restaurant critic, recently wrote about for Taste.

“I think a lot of it has to do with a generation of flavor curious diners,” Rivers said as a reason for the growth in demand for the historically maligned flavor. She also attributes it to the visceral reaction people have to sour foods — both to eating them and to watching videos of other people eating them.

“It can even induce a physical response in the viewer, so your mouth starts to water,” Rivers said. “Tapping into that engaging and at times extreme emotional and physical reaction can explain why this taste is taking off.”

Use the audio player above to hear her conversation with “Marketplace” host Kai Ryssdal