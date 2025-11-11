Marketplace®

Daily business news and economic stories
Donate
Nov 11, 2025

Consumers can't seem to get enough sauce

According to one report, the condiment market has grown 50% since the COVID-19 pandemic began. Will the momentum continue?

Cultureby Kai Ryssdal and Sean McHenry
Download
"Kraft Heinz is one of the biggest food companies there is and really owes so much of their market cap to ketchup," said Deena Shanker at Bloomberg. "They have gone well beyond just their regular ketchup."
"Kraft Heinz is one of the biggest food companies there is and really owes so much of their market cap to ketchup," said Deena Shanker at Bloomberg. "They have gone well beyond just their regular ketchup."
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

If your fridge is overflowing with bottles of mustard, chili crisp, and avocado mayo, you’re not alone. The value of the U.S. condiment market has grown over 50% since 2019, according to the marketing firm Mintel, with social media trends being a big contributor. Another key factor? Cooking at home in order to save money.

“People are going out to fewer restaurants because prices are so high,” said Deena Shanker at Bloomberg, who wrote about the sauce economy for Businessweek.

“Marketplace” host Kai Ryssdal spoke with Shanker about her reporting, and whether we’ve reached peak sauce.

To listen, use the media player above.

Related Topics

Collections:

Stories You Might Like

View All

Latest Episodes

View All Shows
  • Marketplace Morning Report
    8 hours ago
    6:37
  • Marketplace Tech
    13 hours ago
    4:02
  • Marketplace
    a day ago
    25:23
  • Make Me Smart
    a day ago
    22:49
  • Million Bazillion
    2 days ago
    32:45
  • This Is Uncomfortable
    3 months ago
    35:26