Consumers can't seem to get enough sauce

If your fridge is overflowing with bottles of mustard, chili crisp, and avocado mayo, you’re not alone. The value of the U.S. condiment market has grown over 50% since 2019, according to the marketing firm Mintel, with social media trends being a big contributor. Another key factor? Cooking at home in order to save money.

“People are going out to fewer restaurants because prices are so high,” said Deena Shanker at Bloomberg, who wrote about the sauce economy for Businessweek.

“Marketplace” host Kai Ryssdal spoke with Shanker about her reporting, and whether we’ve reached peak sauce.

To listen, use the media player above.