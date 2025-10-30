Marketplace®

Daily business news and economic stories
Oct 30, 2025

Ever heard of a water sommelier? It's a thing

Some restaurants are pitching water as part of the fine dining experience, recommending different bottles to pair with a meal.

Cultureby Kai Ryssdal and Andie Corban
At a Los Angeles restaurant with a special water menu, Dangoor said a server recommended a "smooth and full bodied" water to go with a customer's steak.
Mat Hayward/Getty Images

When you think of what people splurge on at restaurants, it probably includes items like steak, champagne, maybe caviar. But now water is entering the world of fine dining at some restaurants, according to a recent piece by Natasha Dangoor in the Wall Street Journal.

“People are wanting to drink less, and so instead they’re going for premium waters that have characteristics that complement certain food types,” Dangoor said.

“Marketplace” host Kai Ryssdal spoke with Dangoor about her reporting.

Click the audio player above to hear the conversation.

