Ever heard of a water sommelier? It's a thing

When you think of what people splurge on at restaurants, it probably includes items like steak, champagne, maybe caviar. But now water is entering the world of fine dining at some restaurants, according to a recent piece by Natasha Dangoor in the Wall Street Journal.

“People are wanting to drink less, and so instead they’re going for premium waters that have characteristics that complement certain food types,” Dangoor said.

“Marketplace” host Kai Ryssdal spoke with Dangoor about her reporting.

Click the audio player above to hear the conversation.