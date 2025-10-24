Marketplace®

Oct 24, 2025

Why are some new college grads leaving the U.S.?

Aimee Resnick was excited to start her career in public administration. But after over a year of searching, she decided to look outside the U.S. for opportunities.

My Economyby Livi Burdette
Aimee Resnick with her dog, Penny, graduating from Northwestern University this June.
Courtesy of Aimee Resnick

Before graduating from Northwestern University in June, Aimee Resnick had already amassed work experience in her chosen field and was excited to start her career in public administration.

But when the state of Colorado implemented a hiring freeze, Resnick decided to make a big pivot in her job search. She began searching for English teaching jobs abroad and, within a month, secured a teaching position at a corporation in South Korea.

“I’m really excited to try a new field that’s potentially more stable than government administration,” Resnick said. “Even though that required a little bit of a mental pivot, I’m excited to maybe start a new career in international education that would take me outside the U.S. and be more employable.”

To hear more about Resnick’s story, click the audio player above.

Tell us about your economy:

