Don't get Gen Z? Meet the businesses trying to help

Marketers have a unique challenge in trying to keep up with Generation Z. The 13-to-28-year-olds are watching more media channels than previous generations, and the trend cycle moves faster than ever. “Marketplace” host Kai Ryssdal spoke with Wall Street Journal reporter Katie Deighton about companies that try to help other companies market to Gen Z.

“Some of them are staffed by Gen Z people themselves,” Deighton said. “Then there are established companies that have formed these sort of mini agencies within them to say, we’ll take the task of understanding the generation plus keeping up with all these trends so you don’t have to.”

