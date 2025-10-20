Marketplace®

Daily business news and economic stories
Oct 20, 2025

Don't get Gen Z? Meet the businesses trying to help

Brands need Gen Z consumers. Enter a slew of new companies trying to translate the young generations to big brands.

Cultureby Kai Ryssdal and Andie Corban
Marketers are struggling to keep up with social media-fueled trends that come and go quickly.
Natasha Moustache/Getty Images

Marketers have a unique challenge in trying to keep up with Generation Z. The 13-to-28-year-olds are watching more media channels than previous generations, and the trend cycle moves faster than ever. “Marketplace” host Kai Ryssdal spoke with Wall Street Journal reporter Katie Deighton about companies that try to help other companies market to Gen Z.

“Some of them are staffed by Gen Z people themselves,” Deighton said. “Then there are established companies that have formed these sort of mini agencies within them to say, we’ll take the task of understanding the generation plus keeping up with all these trends so you don’t have to.”

To hear their conversation, click the audio player above.

