The fats of the future

Two out of every five acres of land on earth is used for agriculture. And it is wreaking havoc on the environment and the climate. That includes how we produce fats like butter from methane-emitting cows and palm oil, which contributes to deforestation.

“How We Survive” host Amy Scott visited Starter Bakery in Berkeley, California, to explore one way tech entrepreneurs are making foods we love in more climate-friendly ways.

At Starter Bakery, owner Brian Wood made Scott a special croissant. It’s special because it’s made with an alternative butter from a company called Savor, that make fats out of carbon.

“The fats and oils that we are producing at Savor use the smallest possible footprint compared to traditional sources of agriculture,” said Kathleen Alexander, the company’s CEO and co-founder. They use carbon because that’s mostly what fats are made of, plus hydrogen and oxygen.

Savor takes carbon from carbon dioxide or methane, which the company sources as a byproduct from dairies, cement plants and power plants. They combine that with hydrogen and oxygen, and then add heat. That bypasses the need for a plant or cow.

“So, we take energy in the form of heat and then assemble those molecules outside of the organism,” said Alexander. From there, Savor can make fats that mimic those we use in cooking and baking.

Right now, these products are expensive to make. But Alexander says the company is on track to be able to compete with the cost of dairy butter by 2029.

Back at Starter Bakery, Scott tried one of the croissants made with Savor butter. “I mean it’s really good. I noticed a lack of butter, but I don't miss it,” she said.

Wood said he plans to start selling small batches of the croissants next year.

For more taste tests and stories about the future of food, tune into ”How We Survive” Season 8.