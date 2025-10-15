International library loans are caught in tariff confusion

If you’re trying to ship a package into the U.S. right now, good luck.

Between fluctuating tariffs, shipment suspensions from dozens of countries, and now reports of UPS even destroying inbound packages due to customs changes, getting a parcel safely across the border feels like a gamble.

And individuals and companies are not the only ones having to make that gamble: libraries are, too.

Emanual Maiberg is a co-founder and journalist at 404 Media, where he wrote about how the system for international library loans has been muddied by the messy trade situation. He joined “Marketplace” host Kai Ryssdal to talk about what’s happening to books at the border and how librarians are handling the challenge.

Listen in the player above to hear the conversation.