Oct 15, 2025

International library loans are caught in tariff confusion

“[Librarians], in some cases, are shipping books with the understanding that they might not get them back on a normal timetable,” said Emanuel Maiberg, co-founder and journalist at 404 Media.

Trade War 2.0by Kai Ryssdal and Sarah Leeson
Libraries often ship materials internationally for academic purposes. With the current tariff situation, that process has become increasingly difficult to navigate.
Eric Lalmand/Belga Mag/AFP via Getty Images

If you’re trying to ship a package into the U.S. right now, good luck.

Between fluctuating tariffs, shipment suspensions from dozens of countries, and now reports of UPS even destroying inbound packages due to customs changes, getting a parcel safely across the border feels like a gamble.

And individuals and companies are not the only ones having to make that gamble: libraries are, too.

Emanual Maiberg is a co-founder and journalist at 404 Media, where he wrote about how the system for international library loans has been muddied by the messy trade situation. He joined “Marketplace” host Kai Ryssdal to talk about what’s happening to books at the border and how librarians are handling the challenge.

Listen in the player above to hear the conversation.

