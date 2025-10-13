Marketplace®

Daily business news and economic stories
Oct 13, 2025

The Bureau of Labor Statistics should be entering "reference week" right now

In non-shutdown times, the BLS would be collecting employment data this week. Not doing that could have economic implications.

Government Shutdown 2025by Kai Ryssdal, Andie Corban and Sarah Leeson
The Bureau of Labor Statistics uses the week containing the 12th of the month as its reference week for what's going on with workers.
Photo by Kevin Carter/Getty Images

First, the government shutdown meant no September jobs report. Now, on day 13, the shutdown will affect the October jobs report.

We’re entering what’s usually the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ reference week. The week including the 12th of the month is when the government surveys people about whether they are working.

“Marketplace” host Kai Ryssdal spoke with Kate Bahn, chief economist and SVP at the Institute for Women’s Policy Research, about reference week and why it matters.

“Since the government is shut down for this week that contains the 12th, that means they are not collecting data that would be in the jobs report,” Bahn said. “Whenever we finally do reopen the government, it’ll take a long time to get back in the retrospective data, and so it’ll be a lot of revisions.”

Use the audio player above to hear their conversation.

