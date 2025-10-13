The Bureau of Labor Statistics should be entering "reference week" right now

First, the government shutdown meant no September jobs report. Now, on day 13, the shutdown will affect the October jobs report.

We’re entering what’s usually the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ reference week. The week including the 12th of the month is when the government surveys people about whether they are working.

“Marketplace” host Kai Ryssdal spoke with Kate Bahn, chief economist and SVP at the Institute for Women’s Policy Research, about reference week and why it matters.

“Since the government is shut down for this week that contains the 12th, that means they are not collecting data that would be in the jobs report,” Bahn said. “Whenever we finally do reopen the government, it’ll take a long time to get back in the retrospective data, and so it’ll be a lot of revisions.”

