Oct 13, 2025

An LA costume designer builds worlds through archives

It’s been a really tough year for workers in the film and television industry, especially for crew, like costume designer Nancy Steiner. Still, she loves what she does.

My Economyby Iru Ekpunobi
"Clothing tells us about history, and how people live their lives," says Nancy Steiner.
Christopher Polk/Getty Images for CDG

Award-winning costume designer Nancy Steiner got her start in 1990s Los Angeles, in the heyday of music videos, styling the likes of Nirvana and No Doubt. As her career progressed, she’s costume designed lead characters on films such as “Lost in Translation,” “Promising Young Woman,” and “The Virgin Suicides.” Still, she said, it’s hard to find work as the film and television industry contracts, and studios outsource work outside of LA.

In a Mid-City costume house, Steiner explained what she still loves about costume designing, and how it can translate the nuances of history onto the silver screen.

To hear her story, click the audio player above.

