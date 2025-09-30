Marketplace®

Sep 30, 2025

This barber is embracing "sensory-friendly" cuts for neurodiverse clients

Henry “Tribes” Amoloja, always knew he wanted to become a barber. What he didn’t know was whose hair he’d be cutting.

My Economyby Nicholas Guiang
Henry Amoloja got his certification through Sensory Safe Solutions, a non-profit that trains barbers across the world to give neuro-affirming haircuts.
Courtesy Amoloja

Henry “Tribes” Amoloja began cutting his own hair in the dorm bathrooms at college because he couldn’t find anyone that could cut his textured hair. By the end of college, he was performing $10 haircuts for other students and knew exactly where he was headed.

In 2024, Amoloja created The Weighted Cape, a mix between a weighted blanket and a haircutting cape. But what began as an idea to bring comfort to his barber chair, became a tool to make his shop more accessible.

“People quickly told me that it would be beneficial for neurodivergent individuals,” said Amoloja. “I immediately got certified, and now I’m doing 15 (sensory haircuts) a week.”

To hear more of his story, click the audio player above.

