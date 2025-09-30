This barber is embracing "sensory-friendly" cuts for neurodiverse clients

Henry “Tribes” Amoloja began cutting his own hair in the dorm bathrooms at college because he couldn’t find anyone that could cut his textured hair. By the end of college, he was performing $10 haircuts for other students and knew exactly where he was headed.

In 2024, Amoloja created The Weighted Cape, a mix between a weighted blanket and a haircutting cape. But what began as an idea to bring comfort to his barber chair, became a tool to make his shop more accessible.

“People quickly told me that it would be beneficial for neurodivergent individuals,” said Amoloja. “I immediately got certified, and now I’m doing 15 (sensory haircuts) a week.”

