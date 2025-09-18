Sep 18, 2025
What makes mobile homes vulnerable to severe weather?
Of the over 100 Oregonians that died in the 2021 Pacific Northwest heat dome, 20% of them were living in mobile homes.
Residents of mobile homes, also known as manufactured homes, are disproportionately vulnerable to extreme heat and cold. As climate change accelerates, mobile home residents are exposed to more frequent instances of extreme weather.
“Marketplace” host Amy Scott speaks with Claire Carlson, a reporter at The Daily Yonder, about why mobile home residents face increased risks from severe weather.
