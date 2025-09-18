Marketplace®

Daily business news and economic stories
Donate
Sep 18, 2025

What makes mobile homes vulnerable to severe weather?

Of the over 100 Oregonians that died in the 2021 Pacific Northwest heat dome, 20% of them were living in mobile homes.

Housingby Amy Scott and Iru Ekpunobi
Download
About 15% of all manufactured homes that currently exist in the US were built before mobile home building codes were put in place, says Claire Carlson at The Daily Yonder.
About 15% of all manufactured homes that currently exist in the US were built before mobile home building codes were put in place, says Claire Carlson at The Daily Yonder.
The Washington Post via Getty Images

Residents of mobile homes, also known as manufactured homes, are disproportionately vulnerable to extreme heat and cold. As climate change accelerates, mobile home residents are exposed to more frequent instances of extreme weather.

“Marketplace” host Amy Scott speaks with Claire Carlson, a reporter at The Daily Yonder, about why mobile home residents face increased risks from severe weather.

Use the audio player above to hear their conversation.

Related Topics

Stories You Might Like

View All

Latest Episodes

View All Shows
  • Marketplace
    2 hours ago
    25:41
  • Make Me Smart
    5 hours ago
    13:04
  • Marketplace Morning Report
    10 hours ago
    7:09
  • Marketplace Tech
    15 hours ago
    7:35
  • Million Bazillion
    3 days ago
    28:10
  • This Is Uncomfortable
    a month ago
    35:26