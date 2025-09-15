Marketplace®

Daily business news and economic stories
Sep 15, 2025

As AI enters the workforce, the future of American workers is up in the air

Jeff Dixon is a sociologist. When it comes to the impact that AI adoption may have on the U.S. labor market, he has a bad feeling.

Workplace/Jobsby Kimberly Adams, Sofia Terenzio and Sarah Leeson
As AI finds it place in the workforce, there may be unintended consequences for American workers.
Cheng Xin/Getty Images

The unemployment rate has ticked up in recent months and layoffs have been in the headlines all year. There are a plethora of reasons behind that labor market shift, but one that’s been cited directly by some companies like Salesforce, Indeed and Glassdoor is artificial intelligence adoption.

While it’s clear that AI is rapidly changing many aspects of our economic landscape, it remains to be seen what the technology’s ultimate impact on the labor market will actually be.

Jeff Dixon is a sociology professor at College of the Holy Cross. He wrote a piece for The Conversation titled, “The US really is unlike other rich countries when it comes to job insecurity — and AI could make it even more ‘exceptional.’” He joined “Marketplace” host Kimberly Adams to discuss his concerns with AI’s long-term effects on the stability of the American worker.

To hear their conversation, use the audio player above.

