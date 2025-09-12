Why does my laundry detergent smell different?

You’ve probably heard that smells are deeply tied to memory and emotion. Big brands have heard that too, and they’re investing in scent, as Madison Darbyshire recently wrote about for Bloomberg.

She spoke with “Marketplace” host Kai Ryssdal about the changing scents of household products, including her own longtime dish soap of choice.

“I had this very visceral reaction to the change, and I really wanted to understand why,” Darbyshire said.

In addition to entirely new fragrances, some brands are also increasing the concentration of scent in their products and making them stronger.

Click the audio player above to hear the conversation.