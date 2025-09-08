Marketplace®

Sep 8, 2025

Altadena Town & Country Club partially reopens for business after the fires

“Marketplace” host Kai Ryssdal speaks with Craig Sloane, general manager of Altadena Town & Country Club, about reopening and their plans for rebuilding the clubhouse.

Los Angeles Wildfiresby Kai Ryssdal and Sofia Terenzio
“I think the club is hopefully going to be a representation of what's going to happen all throughout Altadena,” said Craig Sloane of Altadena Town & Country Club (pictured right).
Sofia Terenzio/Marketplace

In January 2025, the Eaton Fire destroyed Altadena Town & Country Club. Its main clubhouse completely burned down in the fires, and its grounds were littered with debris and ash.

The Club had been one of the largest employers in town, and a center of the local economy and community.

“Marketplace” visited Altadena Town & Country Club in the aftermath of the fire.

Now, some eight months later, the Club has made some major forward progress on their path toward recovery. Over Labor Day weekend, the Club partially reopened to members.

“Marketplace” host Kai Ryssdal spoke with Craig Sloane, general manager, about that reopening, and what more still needs to be rebuilt.

Click the audio player above to listen to the full story.

Altadena Town & Country Club
3 of 3
a pickleball court surrounded by grass
Altadena Town & Country Club pickleball courts.
Sofia Terenzio/Marketplace
1 of 3
A closed off construction site; palm trees rise behind it.
Altadena Town and Country Club's clubhouse has now been demolished and cleared after the 2025 Los Angeles fires.
Sofia Terenzio/Marketplace
2 of 3
A country club pool. Reclining chairs are arranged in rows along it.
The pool is now open to members at Altadena Town & Country Club.
Sofia Terenzio/Marketplace

