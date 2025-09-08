Altadena Town & Country Club partially reopens for business after the fires

In January 2025, the Eaton Fire destroyed Altadena Town & Country Club. Its main clubhouse completely burned down in the fires, and its grounds were littered with debris and ash.

The Club had been one of the largest employers in town, and a center of the local economy and community.

“Marketplace” visited Altadena Town & Country Club in the aftermath of the fire.

Now, some eight months later, the Club has made some major forward progress on their path toward recovery. Over Labor Day weekend, the Club partially reopened to members.

“Marketplace” host Kai Ryssdal spoke with Craig Sloane, general manager, about that reopening, and what more still needs to be rebuilt.

