Marketplace®

Daily business news and economic stories
Donate
Sep 1, 2025

How deforested wood ends up in your RV

Sui-Lee Wee, reporter at the New York Times, discusses her reporting on the RV industry’s reliance on lauan, a tropical wood in southeast Asia.

Climateby Amy Scott and Sofia Terenzio
Download
"The RV industry is one of the largest consumers of this type of tropical plywood," said Sui-Lee Wee at The New York Times. "And they use it a lot to make the walls, floors and ceilings, basically the interiors of the RVs."
"The RV industry is one of the largest consumers of this type of tropical plywood," said Sui-Lee Wee at The New York Times. "And they use it a lot to make the walls, floors and ceilings, basically the interiors of the RVs."
Luk Benies/AFP via Getty Images

Since the pandemic, demand for recreational vehicles has soared. According to the RV Industry Association, currently more than 8 million U.S. households own one. But unbeknownst to most owners, building those RVs is taking a toll on the environment.

There's one essential import the RV industry relies on. It’s called lauan, a tropical, lightweight wood found in parts of Southeast Asia. And as it turns out, harvesting this wood is contributing to the deforestation of rainforests.

Sui-Lee Wee is the Southeast Asia bureau chief for The New York Times. She investigated how deforested wood has ended up in the RV supply chain. She joined “Marketplace” host Amy Scott to discuss her reporting.

Click the audio player above to listen to their conversation.

Related Topics

Collections:

Stories You Might Like

View All

Latest Episodes

View All Shows
  • Make Me Smart
    an hour ago
    33:49
  • Marketplace Morning Report
    3 hours ago
    6:42
  • Marketplace Tech
    8 hours ago
    9:04
  • Marketplace
    20 hours ago
    26:17
  • Million Bazillion
    7 days ago
    25:40
  • This Is Uncomfortable
    a month ago
    35:26