How deforested wood ends up in your RV
Sui-Lee Wee, reporter at the New York Times, discusses her reporting on the RV industry’s reliance on lauan, a tropical wood in southeast Asia.
Since the pandemic, demand for recreational vehicles has soared. According to the RV Industry Association, currently more than 8 million U.S. households own one. But unbeknownst to most owners, building those RVs is taking a toll on the environment.
There's one essential import the RV industry relies on. It’s called lauan, a tropical, lightweight wood found in parts of Southeast Asia. And as it turns out, harvesting this wood is contributing to the deforestation of rainforests.
Sui-Lee Wee is the Southeast Asia bureau chief for The New York Times. She investigated how deforested wood has ended up in the RV supply chain. She joined “Marketplace” host Amy Scott to discuss her reporting.
