How deforested wood ends up in your RV

Since the pandemic, demand for recreational vehicles has soared. According to the RV Industry Association, currently more than 8 million U.S. households own one. But unbeknownst to most owners, building those RVs is taking a toll on the environment.

There's one essential import the RV industry relies on. It’s called lauan, a tropical, lightweight wood found in parts of Southeast Asia. And as it turns out, harvesting this wood is contributing to the deforestation of rainforests.

Sui-Lee Wee is the Southeast Asia bureau chief for The New York Times. She investigated how deforested wood has ended up in the RV supply chain. She joined “Marketplace” host Amy Scott to discuss her reporting.

Click the audio player above to listen to their conversation.