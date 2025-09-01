Marketplace®

Daily business news and economic stories
Sep 1, 2025

After five years and 25,000 pieces, a fire gutted this furniture-maker's warehouse

Matthew Wicker, owner of WickerWoodWorks in Portland, Oregon, shares news on a recent warehouse fire, and how he plans to build the business back.

My Economyby Sofia Terenzio
The warehouse for WickerWoodWorks, a vinyl furniture company in Portland, Oregon, burned down on August 13, 2025.
Courtesy Matthew Wicker

Matthew Wicker is the owner of WickerWoodWorks, a handmade furniture company based in Portland, Oregon. The company creates pieces made to store vinyl records — Wicker shared his business’s story with “Marketplace” last year.

In August 2025, the company’s warehouse caught fire and burned down, destroying all inventory and equipment inside.

“We had probably about 100 orders that were just about done or done in there,” recalled Wicker. “All those years of work and investment and memories was just up in flames.”

Just a few weeks after the fire, Wicker is already back to building pieces in a temporary space. He hopes to get outstanding orders out to customers as soon as possible.

To hear the rest of Wicker’s story, click the audio player above.

wickerwoodworks burned
Photo of inside WickerWoodWorks' warehouse after the fire.
Courtesy Matthew Wicker

Tell us about your economy:

Required

By submitting, you consent to receive information about American Public Media's programs and offerings. You may opt-out at any time clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of any email communication. View our Privacy Policy.

