With tax credits about to expire, dealerships see a rush on electric vehicles

Congress has effectively given car dealers an urgent “buy now, while supplies last” sales event for the next month, by killing federal electric vehicle tax credits in the GOP tax and spending law passed earlier this summer.

Those credits take thousands of dollars off the purchase price of new and used EVs — and they now expire at the end of September.

That’s led to a surge in EV sales, at least for now.

As soon as President Trump signed the law that set an end date for the tax credits, Jesse Lore, who runs a used car dealership in New Hampshire, started stocking up.

“We immediately went to the wholesale market and bought as many vehicles that could qualify as possible,” he said.

Lore’s dealership only sells used EVs. The sales rush started at his lot in mid-July and hasn’t let up.

“Our sales have been, you know, over 40% over last year, we have had people literally fighting over some of these vehicles to get them in time for the tax credit,” he said.

For certain used EVs, that tax credit is up to $4,000. For new ones, it’s almost double that. But those deals go away in less than 30 days.

“It's a perfect storm of creating the sense of urgency that is really resonating with consumers that are thinking about buying an EV,” said Stephanie Valdez Streaty, director of industry insights at Cox Automotive.

July was the second best month for EV sales in the U.S. ever, according to Cox’s data. And Valdez Streaty said August and September could continue that record pace.

Which is convenient for a lot of car dealers, who were having trouble moving some EV models before the tax credits were given an expiration date, said Jessica Caldwell, head of insights at Edmunds.

“We have heard from dealers for quite some time now that, you know, inventory is stacking up for electric vehicles, they want to clear it out. So they definitely are available,” she said.

Though in markets where EVs are more popular, buyers may not be able to get exactly what they want. But, Caldwell said, there’s still time.

“To get it from a place where maybe electric vehicles are not as popular, you could still make that happen in the next few weeks, but if you wait to September 29, you might find yourself disappointed,” she said.

And once October comes around, you’ll likely face a higher price tag.