Marketplace®

Daily business news and economic stories
Donate
Aug 26, 2025

From Air Force officer to interior designer

After 20 years, Melissa Fields retired from the Air Force and opened her own interior design business in San Antonio, Texas.

My Economyby Andie Corban
Download
Melissa Fields, left, has been running her design company for almost eight years after a career in the Air Force.
Melissa Fields, left, has been running her design company for almost eight years after a career in the Air Force.
courtesy Melissa Fields

In 2018, Melissa Fields of San Antonio, Texas retired from the Air Force after 20 years of service. Even while serving as an officer, she knew she had a passion for interior design.

“We move like every three years depending on your job, but you still wanted to feel like your house was a home,” Fields said of life in the Air Force. “So I would just try to help people do little things to spruce up what would normally be a very vanilla and boring place, because it wasn’t yours. It was government housing.”

After offering her services for free in the Air Force, Fields has been running Shades of Gray Design Studio for more than seven years. Now, some of her clients are veterans who specifically choose her to design their homes.

To hear the rest of the story, click the audio player above.

Tell us about your economy:

Required

By submitting, you consent to receive information about American Public Media's programs and offerings. You may opt-out at any time clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of any email communication. View our Privacy Policy.

Related Topics

Stories You Might Like

View All

Latest Episodes

View All Shows
  • Marketplace
    27 minutes ago
    26:21
  • Marketplace Morning Report
    7 hours ago
    6:17
  • Marketplace Tech
    12 hours ago
    8:52
  • Million Bazillion
    3 days ago
    25:40
  • Make Me Smart
    4 days ago
    51:28
  • This Is Uncomfortable
    24 days ago
    35:26