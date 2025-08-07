After tariff ups and downs, this banana wholesaler is hoping for a U.S.-Mexico trade deal

President Trump’s tariffs on over 90 countries kicked in today, meaning a load of new taxes on imported goods ranging from 10% to as high as 50%. As extensive as they are, there is one notable exception to the list: Mexico, which received yet another 90-day tariff pause last week.

While that is good news for Daniella Velazquez de León, the general manager at banana wholesaler and grower Organics Unlimited, it’s come after months of tariff back-and-forth that have taken a toll on the company.

“We were planning on purchasing some new equipment this year. That hasn't happened,” said Velazquez de León. “There's just so many things on pause and so much time and effort and mental activity that has gone into preparations.”

“Marketplace” host Kristin Schwab spoke with Velazquez de León about what she’s seeing.

