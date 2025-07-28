Marketplace®

Jul 28, 2025

After a PhD, her home bakery provides flexibility and independence

Elizabeth Sund is the owner of Sundbakes, a home bakery in Minot, North Dakota.

My Economyby Sofia Terenzio
When Elizabeth Sund moved to North Dakota after earning her PhD in philosophy in Australia, she had to pivot her career plans.

“I had to kind of switch what job I would look for because there’s only room for one philosopher in Minot, and that position was taken,” Sund said.

Instead, she got a job at the local university working with international students. A couple years later, she was ready for a new challenge.

“I wanted something more creative that I could do on my own,” said Sund. “I was a pretty good baker, but I honestly didn’t know anything about business.”

And from there, her home bakery, Sundbakes, was born.

