Jul 25, 2025

Family farm finds ways to diversify income through sunflowers

Candance Monaghan is the founder of the Beaver Dam Farm Sunflower Festival, an annual event at her family’s farm in Botetourt County, VA.

My Economyby Sofia Terenzio
Candace Monaghan is the founder of Beaver Dam Farm Sunflower Festival in Botetourt County, VA.
Courtesy Jason Reinhart

Candance Monaghan never strayed far from the farm she grew up on in western Virginia. Beaver Dam Farm has been in her family for generations, but over the years, debt had started to pile up.

“Farmers are always like, we'll catch up next year,” said Monaghan. “And that never really happened.”

So, she came up with a solution: start a festival to help diversify the farm’s income and help pay off that debt.

“Surely if people will pay to walk through dead corn in corn mazes, they would pay to walk through beautiful sunflowers.”

beaver dam farm sunflower festival with tents up of vendors
The Beaver Dam Sunflower Festival is an annual event that begins in early September in Botetourt County, VA. This year, the festival is celebrating its 10th year.
Courtesy Jason Reinhart

The Beaver Dam Farm Sunflower Festival now attracts thousands of visitors to the farm every year.

“It’s helped us pay things off.”

To hear the rest of Monaghan’s story, click the audio player above.

