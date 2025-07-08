Marketplace®

Daily business news and economic stories
Jul 8, 2025

After 30 years in the beauty industry, this cosmetologist cut the ribbon on new salon

“Business has been better than I ever expected,” said Joy Schmidt, owner of Moxie Salon and Spa in Yulee, FL.

My Economyby Sofia Terenzio
“I always dreamt of owning a salon, but never in a million years did I think I'd be blessed to do it with all three of my kids and my husband,” said Joy Schmidt, owner of Moxie Salon and Spa in Yulee, Florida. Pictured is Schmidt (center) and her three daughters.
Courtesy Schmidt

Joy Schmidt is the owner of Moxie Salon and Spa in Yulee, Florida. After 30 years as a cosmetologist, Schmidt opened her salon in 2024.

“I had a stylist say to me one day, how come you don't own your own hair salon? And I said, you know what, you're right. How come I don't?”

Schmidt hopes to one day pass down the business to her three daughters, who all work as cosmetologists.

To hear the rest of Schmidt’s story click the audio player above.

Tell us about your economy:

