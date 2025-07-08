Jul 8, 2025
After 30 years in the beauty industry, this cosmetologist cut the ribbon on new salon
“Business has been better than I ever expected,” said Joy Schmidt, owner of Moxie Salon and Spa in Yulee, FL.
Joy Schmidt is the owner of Moxie Salon and Spa in Yulee, Florida. After 30 years as a cosmetologist, Schmidt opened her salon in 2024.
“I had a stylist say to me one day, how come you don't own your own hair salon? And I said, you know what, you're right. How come I don't?”
Schmidt hopes to one day pass down the business to her three daughters, who all work as cosmetologists.
