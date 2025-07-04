Bridging access to literature, one book at a time

Since 2019, reading scores have seen significant declines in U.S. schools. One Houston based educator says one reason is a lack of access to valuable reading materials. And now, she’s trying to get more books into the hands of students in her community.

“I realized that most of the students I work with never had access to a library,” said Khadyajah Jenkins, a college counselor in Houston, Texas. “I noticed a lot of the writing gaps or the reading gaps, and so I decided to just make a post on threads.”

After 72 hours, Jenkins had collected 700 books via donations to pass out to students in her community.

