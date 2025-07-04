Marketplace®

Daily business news and economic stories
Jul 4, 2025

Bridging access to literature, one book at a time

As a college counselor in Houston, Texas, Khadyajah Jenkins witnesses students’ lack of access to books first-hand.

My Economyby Nicholas Guiang
Khadyajah Jenkins, a Houston-based college counselor, said the most requested book from her students is graphic novels.
Courtesy Jenkins

Since 2019, reading scores have seen significant declines in U.S. schools. One Houston based educator says one reason is a lack of access to valuable reading materials. And now, she’s trying to get more books into the hands of students in her community.

“I realized that most of the students I work with never had access to a library,” said Khadyajah Jenkins, a college counselor in Houston, Texas. “I noticed a lot of the writing gaps or the reading gaps, and so I decided to just make a post on threads.”

After 72 hours, Jenkins had collected 700 books via donations to pass out to students in her community.

To hear the rest of Jenkins’ story, click the audio player above.

