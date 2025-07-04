Marketplace®

Daily business news and economic stories
Jul 4, 2025

When work takes you on the road, homeownership is hard to justify

“I want a house so badly,” said Ashley Ayala of Texas. “But for work, I travel three weeks out of the month... It is very hard for me to justify the largest purchase of my life when I am only home one week a month.”

Lived Economiesby Kristin Schwab and Sarah Leeson
Ashley Ayala tracks her budget and expenses with a binder full of color-identified categories.
Kristin Schwab/Marketplace

Over this past year, Marketplace’s Kristin Schwab has been gathering stories as part of the “Lived Economies” series. It’s a long-term project, keeping up with a variety of individuals and families across the country to hear what their financial lives are like and how they change over time.

Among the people Kristin has spent time with is Ashley Ayala. Ayala is 36, an insurance appraiser in Texas, and one of the big things that’s been on her mind is homeownership.

Schwab checked in with Ayala to hear how the house hunt is going and what her future looks like these days. Use the player above to hear their conversation.

