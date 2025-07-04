When work takes you on the road, homeownership is hard to justify

Over this past year, Marketplace’s Kristin Schwab has been gathering stories as part of the “Lived Economies” series. It’s a long-term project, keeping up with a variety of individuals and families across the country to hear what their financial lives are like and how they change over time.

Among the people Kristin has spent time with is Ashley Ayala. Ayala is 36, an insurance appraiser in Texas, and one of the big things that’s been on her mind is homeownership.

Schwab checked in with Ayala to hear how the house hunt is going and what her future looks like these days. Use the player above to hear their conversation.