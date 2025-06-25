Marketplace®

Daily business news and economic stories
Donate
Jun 25, 2025

This entreprenuer scrubs nightclub bathrooms till they're spotless

For Nadiah Porter, dirty bathrooms aren’t an obstacle — they’re an inspiration.

My Economyby Iru Ekpunobi
Download
"I love people and the places where we socialize," says Porter. "I just want to help make them safe."
"I love people and the places where we socialize," says Porter. "I just want to help make them safe."
Courtesy Nadiah Porter

Nadiah Porter would sneak into clubs as a young teenager. Every time, she would be “absolutely mortified” by the state of the bathroom, citing “slime on the walls, sludge on the toilets and trash overflowing from the trash cans.” Worst of all, she said, there would be no soap to wash her hands.

Those nightclubs, and their consistently dirty bathrooms, didn’t deter Porter. They inspired her to start Club Clean, a “high-traffic” bathroom cleaning company based in Durham, North Carolina, in April 2024.

Porter describes herself as a “sanitation and vibes specialist.”

To hear more of Porter’s story, use the audio player above.

Tell us about your economy:

Required

By submitting, you consent to receive information about American Public Media's programs and offerings. You may opt-out at any time clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of any email communication. View our Privacy Policy.

Related Topics

Stories You Might Like

View All

Latest Episodes

View All Shows
  • Marketplace
    10 hours ago
    25:26
  • Make Me Smart
    11 hours ago
    16:15
  • Marketplace Morning Report
    17 hours ago
    6:59
  • Marketplace Tech
    a day ago
    7:37
  • Million Bazillion
    2 days ago
    26:59
  • This Is Uncomfortable
    a month ago
    2:27
  • Financially Inclined
    2 months ago
    12:30
  • How We Survive
    2 months ago
    22:09
  • The Uncertain Hour
    4 months ago
    22:50
  • Corner Office from Marketplace
    5 years ago
    20:58
Dirty club bathrooms sparked this North Carolina startup