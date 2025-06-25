This entreprenuer scrubs nightclub bathrooms till they're spotless

Nadiah Porter would sneak into clubs as a young teenager. Every time, she would be “absolutely mortified” by the state of the bathroom, citing “slime on the walls, sludge on the toilets and trash overflowing from the trash cans.” Worst of all, she said, there would be no soap to wash her hands.

Those nightclubs, and their consistently dirty bathrooms, didn’t deter Porter. They inspired her to start Club Clean, a “high-traffic” bathroom cleaning company based in Durham, North Carolina, in April 2024.

Porter describes herself as a “sanitation and vibes specialist.”

