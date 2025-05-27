"Oura Paranoia" and the data that tracks our bodies

As the saying goes: “More data, more problems.”

While health anxiety has long been a problem, it is reaching a turning point as the health conscious are inundated with limitless data about their bodies thanks to wearable tracking technology.

Oura rings, Apple Watches and Fitbits — just to name a few — are giving people so much data about themselves, it’s scaring them.

Madison Malone Kircher at the New York Times recently wrote about what she is calling “Oura paranoia.” Kircher spoke with "‘Marketplace’ host Kai Ryssdal, about the growing health anxiety from constantly tracking our bodies.

To hear their conversation, use the audio player above.