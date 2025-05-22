It’s been five years since a police officer murdered George Floyd. In the wake of his killing and protests that followed, major U.S. corporations made big promises on diversity, equity and inclusion.

Now, some are backing away from their DEI commitments. Others are standing firm, including Costco. In fact, the warehouse chain where customers pay a membership fee to buy in bulk is doubling down on diversity.

Early this year, Costco shareholders defeated a proposal from a conservative think tank that would have forced the company to report on the “risks” of its support for DEI. Costco asked shareholders to vote against it.

“Whenever they get told they need to change their business model they don’t react very well — and they shouldn’t,” said David Marcotte, a senior vice president Kantar Retail.

Costco told shareholders that the originality and creativity of its diverse workforce helps it stock its shelves with the unique products that make shopping there a “treasure hunt,” he said.

Marcotte said you walk in for two or three things and come out with 12. His family canceled their membership after too much bulk buying.

“My wife came home one too many times with a 12-pack of jumbo muffins. And I need a jumbo muffin like I need a hole in the head,” he said.

Some conservative groups want consumers to resist buying jumbo muffins or anything else from Costco. They’ve threatened to boycott the company because of its commitment to DEI.

But “if they are, it’s not working,” said Atinuke Adediran, who teaches law at Fordham University and studies corporate governance and racial diversity. “Because Costco is doing way better than companies that are also consumer-facing.”

Indeed, Costco reported that net sales for April were up 7% from last year. Costco did not respond to a request for comment by deadline.

So, I headed to a Costco warehouse in Wheaton, Maryland, to interview shoppers as they struggled to stuff bulk buys of toilet paper and jumbo packs of eggs into their cars.

Renford Bailey is originally from Jamaica. He said when he walks into a Costco and sees the diversity of its employees, he feels right at home.

“If they support diversity, I’m with it,” he said. “So I would feel more comfortable to spend my money in places where it’s diverse.”

That’s one of the arguments Costco makes: that its shoppers like to look around and see people who look like them.

As he walked into Costco, retired pharmacist Dan Driver told me he agrees with the company’s values.

“I have a better feeling walking into Costo this morning than I would have had two years ago, just because they’ve taken a stand on something that’s important,” he said.

Nobody I talked to had negative things to say about Costco’s diversity policies. Although one shopper, Avisag Menjbar told me she’s just here for the deals.

“I don’t really care. I don’t really care. Just I coming for what I need and I go home, and that’s it,” she said.

The bottom line? Costco’s formula of mixing deals on giant cereal boxes with unexpected treasures you really didn’t know you needed works. And Costco says DEI is key to its success, pointing out that at the end of last year, about 90% of its customers worldwide had renewed their memberships.

Jack Shields contributed to this report.