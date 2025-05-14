Grocery store generics have had a glow up

Walk into an Aldi, Trader Joe’s, or even Whole Foods, and chances are the shelves will be stocked with house brand names — generic products that grocery stores sell under their own private label.

That’s in part because consumers are recognizing that generics aren’t as drab as they used to be. And grocery stores have gotten better at selling them, too.

Ellen Cushing is a staff writer at The Atlantic. She joined “Marketplace” host Kai Ryssdal to talk her recent piece on the house brand boom.

Use the audio player above to listen to their conversation.