Ahoy there! Drayage downturn ahead

When a cargo ship arrives at port, the containers it carries have to go somewhere, and someone has to take them. That is the job of the drayage industry.

In layman’s terms, companies employ “short-haul truckers” to take the containers and bring them to warehouses, just outside the port.

In late 2024, the number of containers arriving at port surged, providing a boom for the drayage industry. That boom continued into the early parts of 2025 as tariff fears grew and companies rushed to get their goods into port under the wire.

But now, that surge could be turning to decline.

“The longer and deeper the cut is, then the longer and harder it is to scale back up,” said Weston LaBar, chief strategy officer at Waterfront Logistics. “And typically, then you get the pent-up volume which creates supply chain and port congestion.

LaBar spoke with “Marketplace” host Kai Ryssdal about the expected slowdown and how to plan the supply chain for an uncertain future.

