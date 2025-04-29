Marketplace®

Daily business news and economic stories
Apr 29, 2025

A little retirement, as a treat

Workers taking mini-retirements want a more sustainable way to work while also enjoying their lives, instead of saving it all until the very end, said Isabella Kwai at the New York Times.

Workplace/Jobsby Kai Ryssdal and Iru Ekpunobi
"People are aware it's a financial risk, this could set them back in terms of career progression, but it brings other benefits and they want those benefits," said Isabella Kwai at the New York Times.
American workers are taking sabbatical-like gaps at the beginning or in the middle of their careers. Many travel and invest in the non-work parts of their lives. “Marketplace” host Kai Ryssdal spoke to Isabella Kwai at the New York Times about her reporting on these so-called “mini-retirements.”

