Apr 29, 2025
A little retirement, as a treat
Workers taking mini-retirements want a more sustainable way to work while also enjoying their lives, instead of saving it all until the very end, said Isabella Kwai at the New York Times.
American workers are taking sabbatical-like gaps at the beginning or in the middle of their careers. Many travel and invest in the non-work parts of their lives. “Marketplace” host Kai Ryssdal spoke to Isabella Kwai at the New York Times about her reporting on these so-called “mini-retirements.”
To hear their conversation, use the audio player above.