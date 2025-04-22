Marketplace®

Apr 22, 2025

Setting stones, and their prices, in a rocky market

“As materials’ cost balloon the way they have these past couple of weeks … I can’t continue to sell them at the prices that I was before,” said Isabel Dennis at KIMA Jewelry.

My Economyby Iru Ekpunobi
"I don't know how this is going to play out for me over the long term in my career," said Isabel Dennis, owner of KIMA Jewelry. "But it feels like the right thing to do."
Courtesy Isabel Dennis

Isabel Dennis runs KIMA Jewelry in Oakland, California, where she makes 14-karat gold and precious stone fine jewelry.

For her, designing and making fine jewelry is about more than the materials. "People come to me when they're in times of transition,” Dennis said. "That's often a wedding, sometimes it's a birth, sometimes it's a funeral."

But as uncertainty drives the price of gold to a historic high and the Trump administration’s tariffs upend global markets — including the market for precious gems — Dennis is between a rock and a hard place: trying to set prices that are fair to her suppliers, customers and herself.

To hear the rest of Dennis’ story, use the audio player above.

