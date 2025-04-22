Setting stones, and their prices, in a rocky market

Isabel Dennis runs KIMA Jewelry in Oakland, California, where she makes 14-karat gold and precious stone fine jewelry.

For her, designing and making fine jewelry is about more than the materials. "People come to me when they're in times of transition,” Dennis said. "That's often a wedding, sometimes it's a birth, sometimes it's a funeral."



But as uncertainty drives the price of gold to a historic high and the Trump administration’s tariffs upend global markets — including the market for precious gems — Dennis is between a rock and a hard place: trying to set prices that are fair to her suppliers, customers and herself.

