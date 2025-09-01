No, private data can't replace the BLS

What we can gain from private data, and what it’s often missing. Plus: EV sales, regional Federal Reserves, and RV manufacturing.
The tax credits lower the cost of an electric vehicle by thousands of dollars. The GOP tax and spending bill ends the credits on September 30.
Experiences vary by region, but many say they're trying to avoid passing on tariff costs to their consumers.
Data collected by private companies can give us unique insight into the economy, but it’s not a substitute for the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Sui-Lee Wee, reporter at the New York Times, discusses her reporting on the RV industry’s reliance on lauan, a tropical wood in southeast Asia.
Matthew Wicker, owner of WickerWoodWorks in Portland, Oregon, shares news on a recent warehouse fire, and how he plans to build the business back.