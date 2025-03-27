Is a car-free guy a carefree guy?

If you drive a car in Los Angeles, sitting in traffic is just a part of life. Though the city once touted a burgeoning railway system, cars have dominated since the opening of the Arroyo Seco Parkway in 1940.

But sitting in standstill traffic isn’t the only concern for drivers in LA. There’s also the time and money spent.

“You’ve got gas and just routine maintenance but also repairs [and] parking tickets. But the thing that people really forget about is paying to park. Parking is what really sucks,” said Eric Brightwell, a car-free Angeleno.

According to AAA, the average owner of a new car in Los Angeles spends $12,297 a year or $1,024.71 monthly on related expenses.

For years, Brightwell has relied on walking, cycling and public transit to navigate the City of Angels. And while it has added time to his commute, it hasn’t shrunk the scope of his activities.

“I made a map of all the places I can get to within a 10-minute walk, a 15-minute bike ride or a one-seat bus ride,” Brightwell said. “And there’s, like, 400 places on the map.“

But his commitment to a carless life has not stirred disdain for those who love their vehicles. It’s not a purity test, said Brightwell. It just means he doesn’t own a car.

“I just went to the Petersen Automotive Museum the other day to see the low riders,” said Brightwell. “In 100 years, hopefully there will still be beautiful cars in museums, just not on the streets.”

And Brightwell still uses a car from time to time. One reason he lives in LA is access to the mountains that border parts of the city. But when he wants to hit the trail, he goes with a friend who drives.

“I don’t think I’ll ever own another car,” Brightwell said. “It gets less and less likely as transit gets better.”