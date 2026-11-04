A divided government could shift the bond market

The incoming Dem-led Congress could temper rising yields. Plus: school lunch cuts, property tax changes, and data center opposition.
A GOP-led White House and Democrat-majority Congress has implications for government debt, appointments to the Fed, and the budget.
Florida residents approved a tax exemption for properties up to $250,000. Wyoming, on the other hand, voted down a property tax cut, in order to maintain public services.
Daniella Velasquez de Leon, general manager at Organics Unlimited, says prices are rising on corrugated boxes, transportation costs, plastic, and more.
But local elected officials stand firm in support of new developments.
Schools in the U.S. serve almost 30 million lunches every day. But rising food costs, regulations, and cuts to food assistance mean school kitchens have to do more with less.