Marketplace Morning Report’s “What’s That Like?” series is exploring the odd, unusual and downright weird jobs that help prop up our economy.

Nick Polimeni grew up listening to tales of his father’s racing adventures from the late ’60s. At an early age, Polimeni was involved in car culture, starting with RC car racing. Eventually, a career around his passion took root.

Fast forward and Polimeni now works as a vintage race car mechanic for GMT Racing in Connecticut, where he maintains old — very old — race cars and readies them for prime time.

Nick’s father, Ron, drives at the Sports Car Club of America national championship at Daytona in 1969. (Courtesy Nick Polimeni)

“I always joke that had I not gone into this line of work, I might’ve gone into something like archeology where I’m delving into the past and trying to preserve history,” Polimeni told Marketplace.

Some of the unique cars he’s helped preserve date back nearly a century, and include a 1931 and 1934 Alfa Romeo Grand Prix and a reconstructed Lancia D50 — all owned by the same customer. However, the Lancia D50 holds the prize for Polimeni. “That was probably the absolute top car. That’s like, you know, pinnacle,” he said.

When it comes to sourcing parts for these cars, sometimes the team needs to get a bit creative. GMT Racing acquires parts from around the world, but on occasion the parts they need just aren’t around, so they make them from scratch using metal from their shop.

While the unique hobby of vintage car racing may sound appealing, there is a real cost barrier. But Polimeni believes people’s interest in these unique machines is unlikely to fade.

