COVID-19: 5 Years OnTrade War 2.0I've Always Wondered ...

Loading...

0:00
0% played
What’s That Like?

A career in the fast lane: what it takes to be a vintage race car mechanic

Erika Soderstrom Mar 14, 2025
Heard on:
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Polimeni takes a 1972 Volvo 142E for a spin around the track. Originally purchased by his father in the '90s, it's a car he completely rebuilt. Courtesy of Nick Polimeni
What’s That Like?

A career in the fast lane: what it takes to be a vintage race car mechanic

Erika Soderstrom Mar 14, 2025
Heard on:
Polimeni takes a 1972 Volvo 142E for a spin around the track. Originally purchased by his father in the '90s, it's a car he completely rebuilt. Courtesy of Nick Polimeni
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Hosted by Kai Ryssdal
Get the Podcast

Marketplace Morning Report’s “What’s That Like?” series is exploring the odd, unusual and downright weird jobs that help prop up our economy.

Nick Polimeni grew up listening to tales of his father’s racing adventures from the late ’60s. At an early age, Polimeni was involved in car culture, starting with RC car racing. Eventually, a career around his passion took root.

Fast forward and Polimeni now works as a vintage race car mechanic for GMT Racing in Connecticut, where he maintains old — very old — race cars and readies them for prime time.

A vintage black-and-white photo shows an old-timey car on a race track.
Nick’s father, Ron, drives at the Sports Car Club of America national championship at Daytona in 1969. (Courtesy Nick Polimeni)

“I always joke that had I not gone into this line of work, I might’ve gone into something like archeology where I’m delving into the past and trying to preserve history,” Polimeni told Marketplace.

Some of the unique cars he’s helped preserve date back nearly a century, and include a 1931 and 1934 Alfa Romeo Grand Prix and a reconstructed Lancia D50 — all owned by the same customer. However, the Lancia D50 holds the prize for Polimeni. “That was probably the absolute top car. That’s like, you know, pinnacle,” he said.

When it comes to sourcing parts for these cars, sometimes the team needs to get a bit creative. GMT Racing acquires parts from around the world, but on occasion the parts they need just aren’t around, so they make them from scratch using metal from their shop.

While the unique hobby of vintage car racing may sound appealing, there is a real cost barrier. But Polimeni believes people’s interest in these unique machines is unlikely to fade. 

To pop the hood on this unique line of work, click the audio player above.

There’s a lot happening in the world.  Through it all, Marketplace is here for you. 

You rely on Marketplace to break down the world’s events and tell you how it affects you in a fact-based, approachable way. We rely on your financial support to keep making that possible. 

Your donation today powers the independent journalism that you rely on. For just $5/month, you can help sustain Marketplace so we can keep reporting on the things that matter to you.  

Also Included in

What’s That Like?
Tags in this Story

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

4:20 AM PDT
8:11
3:07 AM PDT
13:41
3:00 AM PDT
15:36
4:10 PM PDT
27:53
3:48 PM PDT
11:35
Mar 7, 2025
22:50
Mar 6, 2025
24:06
Wall Street holds its breath
Marketplace Morning Report
Wall Street holds its breath
How do researchers measure income inequality?
I've Always Wondered ...
How do researchers measure income inequality?
Will climate tax credits stay or go?
Make Me Smart
Will climate tax credits stay or go?
How do you sell a home that's burned down?
Los Angeles Wildfires
How do you sell a home that's burned down?