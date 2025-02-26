An updated read on gross domestic product — basically, how fast the economy grew in the fourth quarter of 2024 — comes out Thursday. The first estimate from the Bureau of Economic Analysis said the economy grew at an annual rate of 2.3%.

Roughly 70% of that, give or take, was thanks to spending by or on behalf of consumers. But do you know what else spends money and is spent on behalf of? Government.

And government spending — as you may have heard — is on the chopping block.

Economists use a pretty simple formula to calculate GDP, said Anne Villamil, an economics professor at the University of Iowa.

“It is represented by C+I+G+NX,” she said. C stands for consumer spending, I for investment and NX for net exports — otherwise known as the balance of trade.

G stands for government spending. Specifically, discretionary government spending.

“The military, they buy airplanes and ammunition. Infrastructure projects — roads, airports, things like that. Housing assistance, general science, space,” Villamil said.

This kind of spending, at the federal level, amounts to about 6% of GDP.

Ernie Tedeschi, director of economics at Yale University’s Budget Lab, said to imagine you were to cut discretionary spending in half over the next year: “That would mechanically reduce GDP by 3%. That’s a substantial reduction in GDP growth,” he said.

To be clear, Tedeschi said cuts of that size are extremely unlikely. It’s not even clear the Trump administration can find that much discretionary spending to cut.

But Tedeschi said any cuts have effects on economic growth that reverberate over time.

“You lose out on the gains, not just in year one, but in every year subsequently, because you didn’t invest as much to begin with,” he said.

Government spending cuts also have knock-on effects in other parts of the economy.

Guy LeBas, chief fixed income strategist at Janney Montgomery Scott, said cuts could affect the “I” component of GDP: Investment. That’s because government spending can ensure that there’s demand for what private companies sell.

“And then you can take more risks in expanding, and growing, and investing in the real economy,” he said.

He added cuts to government spending also affect the biggest component of GDP: Consumer spending.

For instance, if the government lays off a lot of workers?

“That’s reduced spending power within the U.S. economy, and that means the individuals and businesses that serve those employees have reduced capacity. They may even institute some layoffs as a result,” LeBas said.

He said that’s why even small cuts to government spending can spiral.