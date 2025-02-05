Trump's Second TermThe Age of WorkLos Angeles WildfiresI've Always Wondered ...

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Take two minutes to invest in the future of public media by starting a recurring gift to Marketplace. 🎁 🔁 Donate Today!

The services part of the economy is growing much faster than the part that makes things  

Sabri Ben-Achour Feb 5, 2025
Heard on:
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
The "making things" part of the economy — think manufacturing and construction — lost jobs in January. But the services sector gained a ton. Brian van der Brug/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

The services part of the economy is growing much faster than the part that makes things  

Sabri Ben-Achour Feb 5, 2025
Heard on:
The "making things" part of the economy — think manufacturing and construction — lost jobs in January. But the services sector gained a ton. Brian van der Brug/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download

We got a peek at the health of the U.S. job market from the folks at ADP on Wednesday — they process payrolls for 25 million U.S. workers. By ADP’s estimates, the economy added 183,000 nonfarm private-sector jobs in January. Overall, that’s strong, but it underscores a decades-old pattern: This country’s economy is less about producing goods than it is about providing services.

Part of this economy makes things — for instance, manufacturing, mining, building. And part of the economy does things — health care, lawyering, internet-ing. In January, according to ADP, the making things part lost 6,000 jobs. The service part gained 190,000.

“That’s been the story of the U.S. labor market and occupational employment since the mid-2000s,” said Christophe Combemale, an assistant research professor of engineering and public policy at Carnegie Mellon University. “The overall share of U.S. manufacturing has been declining pretty consistently for decades.”

Yet one part of the making economy could be, should be, much stronger than it is: construction.

“There’s ample construction demand,” said Jim Corridore, a senior industrials analyst at PitchBook. “You know, economic indicators are not all that strong right now, but projects are long-lived. So there’s stuff that’s been planned years ago that’s ongoing.”

So then why, in a country that’s recovering from hurricanes and fires, were just 4,000 construction jobs added in January?

“The industry has been experiencing a long-run skilled-labor shortage,” said Robert Dietz, chief economist at the National Association of Home Builders. 

To be fair, construction is facing a lot of problems, from zoning to supply chains. But labor is one of the big ones. “In any given month, the construction industry is short 3,000 to 4,000 workers. The output of the sector could be larger if the workforce was larger,” he said.

Construction lost a million and a half workers, Dietz said, in the housing bust after the Great Recession. It’s still clawing its way back. 

“You’ve got more people going to college today, there’s been kind of a move away from careers in the trades. For example, not offering shop class in high schools,” he said.

Or emphasizing four-year college over trade schools and community colleges that prepare people for careers that are actually very much in demand.

There’s a lot happening in the world.  Through it all, Marketplace is here for you. 

You rely on Marketplace to break down the world’s events and tell you how it affects you in a fact-based, approachable way. We rely on your financial support to keep making that possible. 

Your donation today powers the independent journalism that you rely on. For just $5/month, you can help sustain Marketplace so we can keep reporting on the things that matter to you.  

Also Included in

Tags in this Story

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

4:41 PM PST
29:45
7:30 AM PST
9:54
3:04 AM PST
9:20
Feb 4, 2025
27:47
Jan 27, 2025
20:03
Nov 19, 2024
32:24
Oct 24, 2024
36:20
Musk-led DOGE has access to the U.S. Treasury's payment system. What will they do with it?
Musk-led DOGE has access to the U.S. Treasury's payment system. What will they do with it?
How Congress — and not the president — controls how taxpayer money is spent
National Debt
How Congress — and not the president — controls how taxpayer money is spent
"We've got to be more careful and prudent of how fast rates could come down,” says Chicago Fed chief
"We've got to be more careful and prudent of how fast rates could come down,” says Chicago Fed chief
Marketplace's David Brancaccio on community, loss and rebuilding in Altadena
Los Angeles Wildfires
Marketplace's David Brancaccio on community, loss and rebuilding in Altadena