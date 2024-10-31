Election 2024How We SurviveOffice PoliticsI've Always Wondered ...My Economy

Loading...

0:00
0% played

What is the employment cost index and what does it tell us about the economy?

Justin Ho Oct 31, 2024
Heard on:
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
The employment cost index basically tells us how much employers are paying their employees. Mario Tama/Getty Images

What is the employment cost index and what does it tell us about the economy?

Justin Ho Oct 31, 2024
Heard on:
The employment cost index basically tells us how much employers are paying their employees. Mario Tama/Getty Images
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download

The Labor Department released its latest employment cost index, a quarterly report on how much employers are paying their employees, on Thursday. It showed that employment costs were up 0.8% in Q3.

Other recent data out this week found that wage growth has been slowing down in the most recent quarter, but people’s incomes are still growing at a decent pace.

The Labor Department’s employment cost index is basically a tally of what it costs to keep an employee on board.

“And it includes a lot of things,” said Preston Mui, senior economist with the research group Employ America. “It includes wages and salaries, of course — but it also includes a myriad of benefits, such as health insurance benefits, paid time off, retirement benefits, and so on and so forth.”

There is evidence that wages are continuing to increase, he added.

“Average hourly earnings are growing at a clip that’s faster than the CPI, for example. So wage growth has been outpacing inflation for quite a few months now,” Mui said.

That’s a good sign for workers and the overall economy, according to Peter Orazem, an economics professor at Iowa State University.

That’s because there’s another factor supporting the labor market, he said: “We’ve had unusually strong productivity growth over the last year and half now.”

Orazem said strong productivity pairs nicely with wage gains. Because when productivity increases, “you’re producing more stuff with the same inputs, so you’re just being that much more efficient. And if you’re more efficient, you don’t have to charge as much.”

In other words, as long as productivity stays high, Orazem noted that wages can keep rising without having a big effect on prices.

There’s a lot happening in the world.  Through it all, Marketplace is here for you. 

You rely on Marketplace to break down the world’s events and tell you how it affects you in a fact-based, approachable way. We rely on your financial support to keep making that possible. 

Your donation today powers the independent journalism that you rely on. For just $5/month, you can help sustain Marketplace so we can keep reporting on the things that matter to you.  

Also Included in

Tags in this Story

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

8:06 AM PDT
8:53
3:06 AM PDT
10:04
Oct 30, 2024
27:21
Oct 30, 2024
10:53
Oct 29, 2024
23:55
Oct 24, 2024
36:20
Oct 23, 2024
18:24
Dollars don't go far for car owners, report finds
Dollars don't go far for car owners, report finds
Farmers are making less money this year as ag economy normalizes
Farmers are making less money this year as ag economy normalizes
Wage growth is slowing, but it's still staying ahead of inflation
Wage growth is slowing, but it's still staying ahead of inflation
U.S. solar manufacturing is at a crossroads
U.S. solar manufacturing is at a crossroads