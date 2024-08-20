At the DNC, mayors underscore need for affordable housing

President Joe Biden’s victory lap last night included mentions of how far the economy has come from the depths of pandemic lockdowns and massive job losses. And while there’s a lot to celebrate, the nation’s mayors have a message for convention-goers: Do more about housing affordability — or the lack thereof.

The U.S. economy continues to grow, the job market is resilient, and inflation is coming down. Still, many Americans are in a sour mood.

Dozens of mayors visiting are the Democratic National Convention this week — as they did the Republican one — and they think there is a winning formula to brighten that mood:

“At the top of that list is housing. It is the leading issue that American mayors cite when talking about the big challenges facing their cities,” said Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther, who spoke at a news conference as convention-goers flowed in and out of meetings. “The next administration and Congress must pass the largest and most comprehensive investment legislation in housing in American history.”

That could be tough, as federal deficits grow and the national debt balloons.

To help pay for promises already made, the Harris campaign said the vice president wants to hike the corporate tax rate from its current 21% to 28%, partially rolling back Trump-era cuts.

“There’s too much of a burden on working people in this country,” said Brandon Johnson, the mayor of Chicago.

Harris’ proposals, like helping first-time homebuyers, should cheer voters, he said. “The good news is the message already exists. Now, we have the messenger. And the people of America will make the right decision, and they will elect.”

“You’re confident?” I asked Johnson. “Why wouldn’t I be?” he said.

“I don’t know, there’s such economic malaise,” I responded.

“Look, I’ve already answered your question, that the investments that we’re talking about is what’s going to continue to transform this country,” Johnson replied.

But the final price tag is yet to be tallied. In fact, for all of that housing investment the mayors propose, they skirted the question of how much it would cost.