As AI chatbots become a source of information for voters, political campaigns are learning how to shape what they say.
Ask a chatbot for help understanding your local elections, and you may run into misinformation, missing context, or overly persuasive answers.
Hyperscaler data centers are relatively new in Minnesota. They’ve sparked a backlash and have become an issue in the midterm elections.
The Nationhood Lab recently released survey results that found a majority of Americans share a common view that the U.S. is held together by values espoused in the Declaration of Independence.
The Visible Hand Project helps remind workers of their civic responsibilities and bets that civic wellness can help overcome divisiveness.
Being able to successfully navigate disagreement — including tricky political conversations — is an attractive skill to many employers.
Marketplace looked at how many incumbents lost control of the presidency or prime ministership, finding that more than 70% did.
Gen Z’s lived experience through the pandemic and a period of high inflation meant that the economy was a top issue.
Paresh Dave, senior writer at Wired, joins Marketplace’s Meghan McCarty Carino for Tech Bytes: Week in Review.
We check in with our listeners about the outcome of the U.S. elections.