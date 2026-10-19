Using generative AI for election-related research

You might say the 2026 midterms are the first big AI election. The technology has become a key political issue, it’s a significant source of fundraising and it’s also helping power campaign ads.

Plus, generative AI is being looked to by voters as a tool for sorting through the deluge of information, especially in places like California where there are 14 ballot propositions to research.

Marketplace's senior correspondent for Future Effects, David Brancaccio, put three AI chatbots to the test.

More on this

“Electoral Hallucinations: Safeguarding UK elections in the world of LLMs and AI chatbots” from Demos

“AI chatbots can effectively sway voters – in either direction” from Cornell Chronicle