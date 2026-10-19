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Oct 19, 2026

Using generative AI for election-related research

Marketplace's Future Effects correspondent David Brancaccio put three large language models to the test for his California ballot.

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Using generative AI for election-related research
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You might say the 2026 midterms are the first big AI election. The technology has become a key political issue, it’s a significant source of fundraising and it’s also helping power campaign ads.

Plus, generative AI is being looked to by voters as a tool for sorting through the deluge of information, especially in places like California where there are 14 ballot propositions to research.

Marketplace's senior correspondent for Future Effects, David Brancaccio, put three AI chatbots to the test.

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Electoral Hallucinations: Safeguarding UK elections in the world of LLMs and AI chatbots” from Demos

AI chatbots can effectively sway voters – in either direction” from Cornell Chronicle

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Using generative AI for election-related research