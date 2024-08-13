Olympics 2024My EconomySwing County, Swing StateI've Always Wondered ...

Loading...

0:00
0% played

Small businesses are just as grumpy about the economy as consumers

Kristin Schwab Aug 13, 2024
Heard on:
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
For a lot of business owners, this high inflation is stressful to navigate, says Holly Wade of the NFIB. Scott Olson/Getty Images

Small businesses are just as grumpy about the economy as consumers

Kristin Schwab Aug 13, 2024
Heard on:
For a lot of business owners, this high inflation is stressful to navigate, says Holly Wade of the NFIB. Scott Olson/Getty Images
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download

The National Federation of Independent Business’ newest small-business optimism index is out. The good news? The index rose more than two points in July, and small businesses feel the most optimistic they have since February 2022. The less good news? Optimism is still below the survey’s 50-year average.

Small-business owner Nicole Panettieri said, simply, she isn’t sure how she’s feeling right now. She owns two boutiques in New York City, The Brass Owl and The Tiny Owl. One is for women, one is for kids.

This year she had strong Mother’s Day sales. But this summer has been one of her worst. “And that’s even accounting for 2020,” she said.

Panettieri is constantly strategizing. For instance, she stopped carrying some hand-poured candles because inflation and tariffs have hiked costs for her suppliers.

“Customers are not really accustomed to paying $40 for a candle,” she said.

There has been a lot of focus on how consumers have been experiencing once-in-a-lifetime inflation. Well, business owners are too. Holly Wade, executive director of the NFIB Research Center, said a quarter of owners surveyed said inflation is their biggest problem.

“So for most small-business owners, this is an environment that is incredibly new, very stressful, and they’re having to figure it out as they go along,” she said.

It seems there’s been a bit of a lag in how long it’s taken business owners to get used to rising prices.

Overall optimism had increased, though it’s still below average. There was a not-so-distant time when business owners felt above average: December 2021, when consumers were spending like crazy.

Shane Gottwals, who owns a chain of bookstores in Georgia, said as a business owner, you just can’t expect that party to last forever.

“There’s been a kind of honeymoon period. I mean, there was just so much spending,” he said.

He said customers have adjusted to price increases, and people still seem to be “gung-ho” on small businesses.

All things considered, he said, business is quite good.

There’s a lot happening in the world.  Through it all, Marketplace is here for you. 

You rely on Marketplace to break down the world’s events and tell you how it affects you in a fact-based, approachable way. We rely on your financial support to keep making that possible. 

Your donation today powers the independent journalism that you rely on. For just $5/month, you can help sustain Marketplace so we can keep reporting on the things that matter to you.  

Also Included in

Tags in this Story

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

4:32 PM PDT
28:02
2:00 PM PDT
15:23
8:04 AM PDT
8:45
Aug 13, 2024
5:56
Aug 9, 2024
1:19
Jul 17, 2024
14:58
Jul 12, 2024
1:05
Small businesses are just as grumpy about the economy as consumers
Small businesses are just as grumpy about the economy as consumers
On the train from LA to Portland, Amtrak's ride-or-dies make the case for passenger rail
On the train from LA to Portland, Amtrak's ride-or-dies make the case for passenger rail
Labor costs fell in July. That may be what the Fed's been looking for.
Labor costs fell in July. That may be what the Fed's been looking for.
Why Canada has become a critical supplier of crude oil to the U.S.
Why Canada has become a critical supplier of crude oil to the U.S.