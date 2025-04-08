Marketplace®

Daily business news and economic stories
Donate
Marketplace

Subscribe:

Apr 8, 2025

A cold snap in corporate bonds

Amid deepening uncertainty about the economy, companies have nearly stopped issuing bonds. Plus, sluggish lending in Texas and doing business with Russia from a distance.

A trader works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange.
A trader works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange.
Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images

Subscribe:

Segments From This Episode

Music from the episode

The Team

A cold snap in corporate bonds