Amid deepening uncertainty about the economy, companies have nearly stopped issuing bonds. Plus, sluggish lending in Texas and doing business with Russia from a distance.
In an uncertain environment, companies are less eager to take on debt and investors are charging more to lend.
A new Dallas Fed survey shows tariff-related uncertainty may be stifling bank activity.
"Marketplace" host Kai Ryssdal answers questions about trade policy, deficits and tariffs from listeners.
Charles Hecker, a geopolitical risk consultant, says a lot of questions about the country’s future need resolving before Western businesses put down long-term roots there again.
The country is considering extending a restriction on cobalt exports to further push up prices. It’s not the only mineral-rich country to try that.
Thanks to high costs and economic uncertainty, more eateries and bars, like Leyenda in Brooklyn, are closing.