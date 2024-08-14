Increasing use of AI in job resumes is a mixed blessing

Employers, recruiters and job candidates are increasingly turning to generative AI to help with the often tedious hiring process. This has led to an influx of applications for many job postings, as it’s become easier to quickly apply for roles — it’s a trend that’s added efficiency, and another layer of complexity, to the jobs marketplace.

In 2024, the share of jobseekers using generative AI increased to more than 50%, according to ZipRecruiter’s Julia Pollak.

They’re using these tools to “draft a resume, to draft a cover letter, to research different career options, to prepare for job interviews,” she said.

Through these tools, applicants are able to apply to more jobs.

So for employers, “it’s causing them to have to comb through more resumes,” said Thomas Vick, who fills jobs in technology with talent firm Robert Half.

Because it’s much easier for candidates to tailor a resume with AI, for employers, “it’s requiring some more work on their end, because they’re getting more applications that maybe look more relevant than they have in the past,” he said.

Candidates can look more qualified than they actually are. And it’s not just tech jobs seeing more AI-assisted applications.

“Even, you know, like a pipe fitter or a bull rigger or a concrete craftsman, they’re all pretty up to speed on the technology, and that’s how they’re they’re using AI as well, as a candidate, to find jobs,” said Doug Karr, president of staffing company Force Solutions. “And then the construction companies are using AI to find the candidates, to match them up.”

But the U.S. job market is softening, and the AI-ification of the career marketplace can make it even more daunting for college grads trying to differentiate themselves.

Sean McGowan with Carnegie Mellon University’s career center said they’ve emphasized soft skills with students.

“Here’s the thing: You can still use AI to help build lists. You can still help AI to streamline your process,” he said. “But who in your network — your family and friends — who do you know that you can talk to, who in your your groups, your student organizations, that you can connect with?”

In an increasingly AI-driven world, McGowan said that the human element is even more important.