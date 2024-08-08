Olympics 2024My Analog LifeI've Always Wondered ...My EconomyElection 2024

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Swing County, Swing State

How the economy is influencing voters in a Michigan swing county

Nancy Marshall-Genzer Aug 8, 2024
Heard on:
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Democrat Skyelar Kavanagh says the economy is not a top issue for him, but trans and queer issues are, along with reproductive rights. Nancy Marshall-Genzer/Marketplace
Swing County, Swing State

How the economy is influencing voters in a Michigan swing county

Nancy Marshall-Genzer Aug 8, 2024
Heard on:
Democrat Skyelar Kavanagh says the economy is not a top issue for him, but trans and queer issues are, along with reproductive rights. Nancy Marshall-Genzer/Marketplace
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Hosted by Kai Ryssdal
Get the Podcast

Kent County, Michigan — home to Grand Rapids — helped hand the state to former President Donald Trump in 2016. It flipped to President Joe Biden in 2020. We asked voters in this swing county in a swing state if their personal finances will affect how they vote.

The answer is an emphatic yes from Rob Dekker. He was searching for bargains at a Daily Deals grocery store in the town of Wyoming, Michigan, in south Kent County. He owned a plumbing company before he retired. Now, he focuses on stretching his dollar to cover the price of food.

“I watched what happened over the last three and a half years,” he said. “Am I blaming the last administration? No. It’s happened. I don’t think they can get us out of this.”

Dekker thinks Trump would do a better job on the economy, so that’s who he’ll vote for this fall. Dekker also cast his ballot for Trump in 2020.

Outside in the parking lot, Denise Gill was loading groceries into her car. She’s also retired and living on a fixed income. Gill wants prices to go back to pre-pandemic levels, and she blames Biden for inflation. Gill voted for Biden in 2020, but this year she’s backing Trump.

“It’s not somebody who I’d ask to dinner or date,” she explained. “But our gas prices were way down; our food was way down.”

The economy was the top issue for almost all of the Trump supporters I spoke to in Kent County, while voters backing Vice President Kamala Harris were mostly motivated by other things, even if their own personal economies weren’t so great.

Judy Walker, 56, was just finishing up her shift at Popeyes and heading to her second part-time job at Little Caesars. Walker is trying to go full time at Popeyes because her hourly wage there is better.

“Um, 14 and some change,” she told me. “So that’s not bad.”

Walker describes herself as Hispanic American. She’s afraid Trump would deport her mother, so immigration is a top issue for her.

“Economic, to be honest, is the last thing,” she explained. “The thing that matters to me is family.”

That’s why Walker, who says she’s an independent, will vote Democratic in November.

So will 34-year-old Skyelar Kavanagh. He’s headed into an Aldi grocery store in suburban Grand Rapids with a rainbow tote bag under his arm.

“I guess my own security and safety as a trans and queer individual, I put that above the economy, personally, as well as reproductive rights — those are honestly, my top issues,” he said.

Both the Harris and Trump campaigns are paying very close attention to the top issues of all of these voters. Because the communities I found them shopping, eating and working in are — for the most part — swing towns in a swing county in a swing state.

There’s a lot happening in the world.  Through it all, Marketplace is here for you. 

You rely on Marketplace to break down the world’s events and tell you how it affects you in a fact-based, approachable way. We rely on your financial support to keep making that possible. 

Your donation today powers the independent journalism that you rely on. For just $5/month, you can help sustain Marketplace so we can keep reporting on the things that matter to you.  

Also Included in

Swing County, Swing State
Tags in this Story

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

7:57 AM PDT
7:07
3:25 AM PDT
12:38
Aug 7, 2024
21:37
Aug 7, 2024
25:36
Jul 17, 2024
14:58
Jul 12, 2024
1:05
Jun 28, 2024
27:00
Mortgage rates fall in anticipation of a Fed rate cut
Mortgage rates fall in anticipation of a Fed rate cut
How often does the Fed actually achieve its dual mandate — price stability and maximum employment?
How often does the Fed actually achieve its dual mandate — price stability and maximum employment?
What female entrepreneurs of the 19th century can teach us about the modern economy
What female entrepreneurs of the 19th century can teach us about the modern economy
What might economic policy look like under a Harris-Walz administration?
Election 2024
What might economic policy look like under a Harris-Walz administration?