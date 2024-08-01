Poll workers are vital to elections, but there’s a shortage

Happy National Poll Worker Recruitment Day to those who celebrate. Thursday’s event is an effort by the federal Election Assistance Commission to raise awareness about the shortage of poll workers in many parts of the country.

Those workers are vital to elections: They serve as greeters at polling sites, manage lines, hand out ballots, and process mail-in ballots. But it’s been hard to recruit enough of them as of late.

Nadeen Manzoni is director of elections for Pike County, Pennsylvania. She’s had a stable group of poll workers for years — mostly older folks. But Manzoni admits the gig entails “long hours, little pay.”

She needs her workers onsite the entire time polls are open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., plus setup beforehand and cleanup after. “So it can be a really long day,” she said.

Her workers make up to $200 on election day, the most allowed by state law. That’s better than some other states.

“There are many places where it’s just still volunteer,” said Carah Ong Whaley with Issue One, a campaign finance reform group.

Increased threats against public servants make recruiting for seasonal poll work even harder, she said. And the burden falls largely on local officials.

“Congress really has not stepped up to the plate to provide consistent and reliable funding,” Whaley said.

By election day, polling places will need a million workers nationwide.