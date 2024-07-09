Hotter temperatures mean wildfire season is underway across many parts of the U.S. News crews tend to put away the mics and cameras once the firefighters leave, but for communities that have burned, the repercussions continue long after the flames are out.

Take the quiet rural community of Blue River, Oregon, population about 800. Almost four years ago, the Holiday Farm Fire nearly burned the town off the map. The path to rebuilding has been a lengthy and expensive one for residents.

In town there’s a pristine new fire station with shiny gray siding and a sloping black roof. It sits in a valley flanked by hills covered with thousands of charred trees that used to be lush fir and pine forest. When the Holiday Farm Fire raged through, it destroyed the old station.

Recently, the community dedicated the $3 million facility, rebuilt with the help of state grants. Firefighters pushed a new engine into the garage, following a widespread tradition dating back to the days of horse-drawn engines.

Once the engine was pushed into place, crew members high-fived and hugged. That symbolized how Blue River locals have responded since losing much of their town: Unite and pull (or push) together.

“You know, it’s a piece at a time,” said Melanie Stanley, a longtime resident and fire department board member. As people lined up for cake and nachos at the grand opening, Stanley ticked off the challenges of rebuilding her town.

Retired fire chief Christiana Rainbow Plews addresses a crowd of 100 people at the June 2 dedication and grand opening of the fire station in Blue River. (Brian Bull/KLCC)

“Between supply chains, county building codes, permits being issued, contractors not being available because of the number of structures that were being built all simultaneously, if you name it, we’ve probably faced it,” Stanley said.

Progress inches along. The new post office opened three years ago, and a health clinic and library are opening this fall. Up the highway, crews are rebuilding the Lazy Days Mobile Home and RV Park. Eighty residents — many working-class families — fled during the Holiday Farm Fire. Every single home was leveled.

The park is now owned by a nonprofit called Homes for Good. Executive Director Jacob Fox remembered how the park looked in the aftermath of the fire.

“When I first came back, there was basically just metal chassis of homes that were burned, completely broken. Dolls, tricycles,” Fox said. “Everything was just scorched.”

Come Aug. 20, modular homes and 10 tiny houses will be installed at the park. The project cost $12 million, funded by a mix of state, federal and local dollars. The goal is that most residents will own their home with special priority.

“We would love for someone that was displaced from the Lazy Days Mobile Home Park to return to this community,” Fox said. “I personally look forward to welcoming those folks back.”

How many will return is anyone’s guess. Many displaced locals moved in with relatives or sheltered in hotels, or maybe even left the community altogether. Still, it’s one thing to rebuild city facilities and make new houses for local residents, but Blue River relies on tourism, and the community has worked to convince travelers to stop there.

“They should stop in each one of these communities and generate support for the whole area,” said Ken Engelman, who heads up the McKenzie River Chamber of Commerce. He’s lived there since 1976. Fishing, rafting and hiking are a few of the draws. Engelman said there’s a new attraction on the horizon.

“The old McKenzie Fish Hatchery site, which is now called the McKenzie River Discovery Center, which is going to be a world-class attraction, that is going to be coming on board next year,” Engelman said.

Next year. So locals who are waiting for an economic boost will need to hold on a little longer.