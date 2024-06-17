She’s a cattle rancher and he loves to cook. Together, they opened a steakhouse.

“My Economy” tells the story of the new economic normal through the eyes of people trying to make it, because we know the only numbers that really matter are the ones in your economy.

Jess and Terrill Trask are the owners of JT’s Steakhouse in Ely, Nevada.

Jess raises beef at her family’s ranch Perigo Hay & Cattle in White Pine County, Nevada. Before opening their restaurant, Terrill worked as a math teacher, but he’s always had a passion for cooking.

A few years ago, Terrill started catering on the side to showcase Jess’s beef and satiate his passion for cooking. When they received an offer from a local casino to open a restaurant on its premises, they jumped on the opportunity. At the start of 2024, they opened JT’s for business.

Jess supplies all of the beef at the steakhouse. Terril works as a chef and develops the menu. They run many of the other daily operations of the business together.

While finding a work-life-balance has been difficult for the both of them, it’s been a sacrifice they’ve been willing to make.

“I always tell people when you have a passion for it and you love it, it is work but it’s really not,” said Jess about their new business. “I think every ranch should have a steakhouse attached to it.”

To hear the rest of Jess and Terrill’s story, click the play head above.

