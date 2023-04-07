What a dating coach got wrong about finding love

Every week on “Make Me Smart,” we ask an expert, celebrity, author or other prominent figure: “What’s something you thought you knew but later found out you were wrong about?” It’s called the Make Me Smart question.

What is the best way to find love? Some would say the answer is by “following your heart.” But Michelle Jacoby, a dating coach and Washington, D.C.-based matchmaker, is not so sure.

I used to think that finding love was all about romance and chemistry. Just follow your heart and you’ll find the right person and live happily ever after. Well, what I’ve learned over the years, it’s not quite as easy as that. It’s really, really important when you’re looking to find your life partner that you use your head. You’ve got to be more pragmatic. If you take the time to choose wisely, and really use both your heart and your head when you’re looking for love, you’ll choose a partner who you can love and enjoy for the rest of your life.

