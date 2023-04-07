Banks in TurmoilThe Uncertain HourTake our Econ 101 Crash CourseI've Always Wondered ...

Loading...

0:00
0% played
New episodes of "The Uncertain Hour" are out now! Listen now

The price of lumber is way down, but that won’t do much to bring down new home prices

Henry Epp Apr 7, 2023
Heard on:
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Stacks of lumber are offered for sale at a home center in Chicago, Illinois. Prices for lumber have recently come down from pandemic highs. Scott Olson/Getty Images

The price of lumber is way down, but that won’t do much to bring down new home prices

Henry Epp Apr 7, 2023
Heard on:
Stacks of lumber are offered for sale at a home center in Chicago, Illinois. Prices for lumber have recently come down from pandemic highs. Scott Olson/Getty Images
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download

The price of lumber jumped over the past few years, thanks to snarled supply chains and surging demand. Now, it’s way down compared to last year. However, that likely won’t mean lower prices for new homes.

Relatively speaking, it’s much cheaper to buy lumber now than it was a year ago. But that’s compared to an unprecedented price spike, said Crystal Gauvin, a senior economist at Forest Economic Advisors.

“As an economist, it ruined our graphs, because you have what historically was a lot of volatility just got blown out the window and looks like a straight line now,” she said.

But that’s not likely to bring down the cost of new homes, according to Gauvin, due mostly to the high cost of pretty much everything else.

“We see that in electrical and plumbing and concrete and sheetrock and roofing,” said Bart Frisbie, president of the contracting firm Sterling Homes in South Burlington, Vermont. “While lumber has receded, and that is extremely helpful, many of those other costs have not and probably never will,” he said.

One big factor, Frisbie said, is labor. Companies that supply him with all those other materials are still having trouble finding enough workers.

There’s a lot happening in the world.  Through it all, Marketplace is here for you. 

You rely on Marketplace to break down the world’s events and tell you how it affects you in a fact-based, approachable way. We rely on your financial support to keep making that possible. 

Your donation today powers the independent journalism that you rely on. For just $5/month, you can help sustain Marketplace so we can keep reporting on the things that matter to you.  

Also Included in

Tags in this Story

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

7:21 AM PDT
8:28
2:35 AM PDT
10:18
7:29 AM PDT
1:50
5:57 PM PDT
14:33
3:56 PM PDT
28:08
Apr 5, 2023
36:10
Mar 29, 2023
11:27
Why Trump's arraignment could mean more gridlock in Washington
Marketplace Morning Report
Why Trump's arraignment could mean more gridlock in Washington
What's driving car prices ever higher?
What's driving car prices ever higher?
Consumers have a host of new 'green' tax incentives to consider
Consumers have a host of new 'green' tax incentives to consider
Chapter 3: Race and rumor
The Uncertain Hour
Chapter 3: Race and rumor